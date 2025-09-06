Hafeez Khan participates in Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

Adoni: FormerMLA, PAC Member, and YSRCP State Working President Hafeez Khan participated in the special programmes organised on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi in Adoni on Friday. As part of the celebrations, he attended the public showcasing of the sacred Muh-e-Mubarak (Blessed Face of Prophet Muhammad, a holy relic that is believed to have reached Adoni nearly 600 years ago.

The relic, known as Aasar-e-Sharif, is preserved by the Nizamuddin Saheb family and is officially documented in the Madras State records as well as Waqf Board documents. Hafeez Khan joined Muslim elders and religious leaders in offering prayers and conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the community on this auspicious occasion. Later, he also took part in Milad-un-Nabi celebrations held at Kurnool City and Mandlem village in Nandikotkur constituency, celebrating alongside the local Muslim community.