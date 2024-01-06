Live
- Kharmas 2024: Check Opportune Dates For Work Post This Inauspicious Peri
- Team ‘Lal Salaam’ unveils special poster on Kapil Dev’s b’day
- Nara Rohith begins regular shoot of his next
- Nawazuddin happy for making Telugu debut with ‘Saindhav’
- DC releases revised voters list.
- Kavali MLA welcomes establishment of the Drug Inspection Authority building
- Hafeez Khan takes part in Adudham Andhra Program in Kurnool
- Committee on 'One Nation One Election' led by ex-Prez Kovind seeks public input
- I've always been passionate about directing: Vijay Binny
- Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy assures of constituency development
Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan took part in the Adudham Andhra program at Osmania College ground in the city. Afterward, MLA emphasized that the main objective of Adudham-Andhra is to unearth the talent of individuals at the village/ward level.
He urged all the participants in the Jagananna government's Audham-Andhra program to actively take part in the upcoming state-level competition, which will be held in Visakhapatnam on 10th February. The event also saw the participation of Corporators Arshia Parveen, Zubair Ahmed, Yunus Bhasha, YSRCP leaders, and others.
