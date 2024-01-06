  • Menu
Hafeez Khan takes part in Adudham Andhra Program in Kurnool

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan took part in the Adudham Andhra program at Osmania College ground in the city.

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan took part in the Adudham Andhra program at Osmania College ground in the city. Afterward, MLA emphasized that the main objective of Adudham-Andhra is to unearth the talent of individuals at the village/ward level.


He urged all the participants in the Jagananna government's Audham-Andhra program to actively take part in the upcoming state-level competition, which will be held in Visakhapatnam on 10th February. The event also saw the participation of Corporators Arshia Parveen, Zubair Ahmed, Yunus Bhasha, YSRCP leaders, and others.

