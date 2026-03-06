Hampi Seer Vidyananda Bharati Swami meets Gummanuru Narayana

Alur: Revered spiritual leader Vidyananda Bharati Swami, Peethadhipathi of the Hampi spiritual seat, visited the residence of former minister and senior leader Gummanuru Narayana at Gummanuru village in Chippagiri mandal of Alur constituency in Kurnool district on Thursday.

The visit turned into a spiritual and devotional gathering as villagers, devotees and well-wishers assembled in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the seer and seek his blessings.

Upon his arrival at the residence, Narayana and his wife accorded a traditional and respectful welcome to the pontiff with deep devotion and reverence.

The family members greeted the swami and escorted him into their home amid prayers and spiritual chants.

The occasion was marked by a serene and devotional atmosphere as the seer interacted with the family members and conveyed his blessings for their well-being and prosperity.

Several devotees of Vidyananda Bharati Swami, along with supporters, admirers and local residents associated with Gummanuru Narayana, were present during the visit.

Many of them expressed happiness over the spiritual leader’s presence in the village and took the opportunity to receive his blessings. The visit created a sense of spiritual fervour in Gummanuru village, with people describing it as a memorable occasion for the local community.