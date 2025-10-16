Live
Hand hygiene awareness marks Handwashing Day
Rajamahendravaram: In connection with Global Handwashing Day, awareness programmes were organised to educate students and the public on the importance of hand hygiene.
At SKVT School, an awareness session was conducted by the Magic Bus voluntary organisation. The event was attended by Headmaster MVM Subrahmanyam, teachers, and Magic Bus team members G Priyanka and Swathi.
Similarly, another awareness programme was organised by MEPMA under the supervision of District Project Director K Kanakaraju at the YTC premises. MEPMA staff were sensitised about the significance of maintaining hand hygiene in daily life.
Speaking on the occasion, Kanakaraju said regular handwashing is crucial to protect oneself from various infectious diseases. District technical experts Phanikumar and Sridevi, City Mission Manager Ramalakshmi, Sai Kumar, community organisers, and resource persons also participated in the programme.