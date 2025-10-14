Handri Neeva tanks overflow as effective water management boosts Rayalaseema Irrigation

Kurnool: In a major push to strengthen irrigation in Rayalaseema, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu reviewed the filling of tanks under the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi Project at the Kurnool CE office on Tuesday. The meeting brought together top officials, including Irrigation Advisor Venkateswara Rao, ENC Narasimha Murthy, Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, and other senior staff, to assess progress and streamline efforts for optimal water storage.

The minister reported that out of 517 tanks in the project area, 299 have already been filled, and active measures are underway to fill the remaining tanks. Highlighting the state’s water storage achievements, Ramanaidu stated that reservoirs with a total capacity of 961 TMC are currently holding 844 TMC, amounting to 87.86 percent of total capacity. “Already, 93 percent of the reservoirs in the state are full,” he added, attributing the success to the proactive water management policies of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Minister Ramanaidu also emphasized infrastructure development for the project, noting that Rs.3,850 crore has been invested to channel Krishna waters over 738 kilometers to remote areas. He criticized former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for neglecting the Handri Neeva project, saying, “Despite claiming to be a son of Rayalaseema, he did not spend a single rupee on this lifeline project, nor cleared motor bills or desilted tanks.”

Contrasting past and present governments’ efforts, the minister stated, “What could not be achieved in five years under Jagan’s regime, we completed in the first year of the coalition government.” He accused the previous government of electoral theatrics, releasing water using rented tanks before polls. In a symbolic demonstration of progress, Chief Minister Naidu brought Krishna waters to Kuppam, filled the Paramasagaram tank, and conducted a boat ride, showcasing the administration’s commitment to sustainable water supply and regional development.