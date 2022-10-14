Handri, Tungabhadra in spate

Kurnool: Due to heavy downpour, all the rivers, streams, rivulets and tanks are flowing at the dangerous level in Kurnool and Nandyal districts. With riparian state Karnataka receiving heavy rains, Vakkeru Vagu, Kundu, Handri and Tungabhadra rivers receiving heavy inflow of floodwaters and creating a panic like situation in the district. With the district also receiving incessant rains from Wednesday, the Gajula Dinne Project (GDP) in Gonegandla mandal of Kurnool district has been receiving heavy inflows.

The project authorities accessing the huge inflows, lifted four of the crest gates to a height of 10 feet and released water into Handri river. Around 30,000 cusecs of water are being released into the river.

Similarly, the Tungabhadra Dam at Hospet in Karnataka is also receiving huge inflows. As the dam receiving heavy inflows, after attaining its actual storage capacity, the officials are releasing the surplus water into the river by lifting 20 radial crest gates. According to an official source, 65,629 cusecs of water has been released so far.

The released water is reaching into Sunkesula Barrage in Kurnool district. The barrage authorities in turn were also releasing 1,21,185 cusecs of water into Tungabhadra river. With the Rivers Tungabhadra and Handri are in spate, the officials of revenue, police and municipal department are put on high alert. Municipal Commissioner A Bhargava Tej on Thursday visited several areas in the old town to inspect the flood situation. The residential areas, Ameer Hyder Nagar, Bapuji Nagar, Muzzafar Nagar, Police colony, Tailor Nagar and Joharapuram including Budwara Peta located on the banks of Handri river were flooded.

The Commissioner ordered the officials concerned to shift the flood-affected people to rehabilitation centers set up at Gulzarpet High School and at KMC School. TDP town president K Chandrakala Bai alleged that the officials have totally failed to access the flood situation.

The officials have visited the flood inundated areas after the residents have lost all their belongings. She further alleged that the causeway bridge constructed on Handri river near Anand theatre was submerged.

The road near Anand theatre, connecting the new bus stand and the old town besides the government general hospital, was totally submerged in the floodwaters. People in case of emergency to reach the government general hospital coming from Kodumur would face lot of problems. The money spent for its construction was totally wasted, alleged Chandrakala Bai.