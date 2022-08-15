Hans India team felicitates veteran freedom fighter Amancharla Hanumantha Rao in Tiruchanoor

Tirupati: Commemorating the 76th Independence Day of India, The Hans India team felicitated veteran freedom fighter Amancharla Hanumantha Rao (98) at his residence in Tiruchanoor on Monday. Inspired from the speeches of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhash Chandra Bose and wanted to participate in the freedom struggle at a young age when he was studying Intermediate.

Born in a freedom fighters' family in Nellore on September 16, 1924, he later shifted to Tiruchanoor 40 years ago and residing with his daughter and son. He is having five other children too. His father Rama Rao left the lucrative government job and plunged into freedom movement. So too his younger brother Gangadhara Rao who was in judiciary before quitting it to take part in the agitations. His family has contributed many properties for the freedom struggle.

Speaking to The Hans India, he recalled the history saying that he participated in Quit India Movement. Defying the police orders, he marched on the streets following which he was arrested and imprisoned for about six months.

"When Nethaji Subhash Chandra Bose was travelling in a train via Nellore, we reached the station and requested the station master to stop it for about 30 minutes. Bose got down from his compartment and shook hands with all of them. We all were motivated by his speech. We also met Gandhiji in Nellore around August 1945", he recalled. He even worked closely with Tanguturi Prakasam Panthulu.

The Hans India team led by the Special Correspondent G Sridhar celebrated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in a memorable way be felicitating the veteran leader. Circulation AGM G Rajendra, staff reporters V Pradeep Kumar, BM Sasidhar and photographer K Radha Krishna were also in the team. They garlanded him and presented him a shawl. The 76 page special edition of The Hans India was also presented to him. He felt extremely happy on celebrating the 76th Independence Day and shared various moments with the team.

To a question, Rao said that though he has been getting freedom fighter's pension, he was not sanctioned any government land. His son Aneesh said that the government has to give 15 acres of land to freedom fighters for which they have applied too. The government may look into it expeditiously which will be a fitting tribute to the freedom fighter on this historic occasion.