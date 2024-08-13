Har Ghar Tiranga: A symbol of unity and patriotism

  • Menu
Tirupati: A spart of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a celebration marking 75 years of India’s independence, the Har Ghar Tiranga programme was organised with great fervour at the district Collectorate here on Monday.

District Revenue Officer (DRO) K Penchala Kishore led the event by administering a solemn pledge. After the pledge, all the officers came together to sign a large Har Ghar Tiranga canvas (flexi), symbolising their commitment to the nation. Addressing the gathering, DRO Penchala Kishore emphasised the importance of nurturing patriotism in every Indian.

