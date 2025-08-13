Har Ghar Tiranga rally held in Nandyal with 100-metre flag

Nandyal: State Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq and District Collector G Raja Kumari called for organising “Har Ghar Tiranga” programmes across the district to inspire patriotism among the public.

On Tuesday, he and the Collector jointly flagged off a massive rally from Tekke Market Yard to Gandhi Chowk, marking the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from various schools and officials, waving the tricolour with pride. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Farooq said the Har Ghar Tiranga programme is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country.

He urged citizens to recall the sacrifices of the great leaders who laid down their lives for the nation and to dedicate themselves to its progress.

As part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, he appealed to every household to hoist the national flag. Emphasising India’s unity in diversity, he said all communities and cultures must work together for national development while preserving traditions.

He added that the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wished to see mass participation in the programme across the State.

District Collector Raja Kumari said the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative is being conducted as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in line with directives from the central and state governments.

She noted that the large tricolour rally in the town, with the active involvement of school students and district officials, reflected the patriotic spirit of the community. She stressed that Independence Day is an occasion to remember the supreme sacrifices of freedom fighters and to inspire future generations with their ideals.

As part of the rally, participants carried a 100-metre-long national flag from Tekke Market Yard to Gandhi Chowk, drawing wide public attention.

At Gandhi Chowk, Minister Farooq and Collector Rajakumari garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and paid floral tributes. Tourism Officer Satyanarayana, district officials from various departments, and other dignitaries also took part in the event.