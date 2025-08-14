  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Har Ghar Tiranga rally organised

Har Ghar Tiranga rally organised
x

Prakasam district BJP leaders and cadre participating in Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra in Ongole on Wednesday

Highlights

Ongole: A patriotic rally was organised by the BJP as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign here on Wednesday. The rally began at Lawyer Pet with...

Ongole: A patriotic rally was organised by the BJP as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign here on Wednesday. The rally began at Lawyer Pet with floral tributes to Sri Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu’s statue and proceeded along Mangamuru Road to Mangamuru Road Junction.

Addressing the gathering, BJP District President Seggem Srinivasa Rao emphasised the need to remember freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s Independence. He urged every citizen to develop respect, love, pride, and responsibility toward the nation, taking inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters.

Former BJP district president PV Sivareddy, state executive committee member Kommi Narsingarao, district general secretary Makineni Amarsinham, Tiranga Yatra in-charge P Damodar, Bodduluri Anjanaeyulu, P Lakshman, J Ramadevi, Dandu Srinivasrao, P Tirumala Kotireddy, and other leaders and citizens participated in the rally.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick