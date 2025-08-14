Live
Har Ghar Tiranga rally organised
Ongole: A patriotic rally was organised by the BJP as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign here on Wednesday. The rally began at Lawyer Pet with floral tributes to Sri Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu’s statue and proceeded along Mangamuru Road to Mangamuru Road Junction.
Addressing the gathering, BJP District President Seggem Srinivasa Rao emphasised the need to remember freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s Independence. He urged every citizen to develop respect, love, pride, and responsibility toward the nation, taking inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters.
Former BJP district president PV Sivareddy, state executive committee member Kommi Narsingarao, district general secretary Makineni Amarsinham, Tiranga Yatra in-charge P Damodar, Bodduluri Anjanaeyulu, P Lakshman, J Ramadevi, Dandu Srinivasrao, P Tirumala Kotireddy, and other leaders and citizens participated in the rally.