Hard work, team coordination ensure Purandeswari’s victory

Rajamahendravaram: Daggubati Purandeswari won the Rajahmundry MP seat with a huge majority of 2,39,139 votes.

Purandeswari, who is also the State BJP president, has worked hard in coordination with the NDA candidates contesting from all the Assembly constituencies under the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency. The TDP has contested from four Assembly constituencies, Jana Sena from 2 constituencies and BJP from one constituency.

The local BJP leaders lauded her efforts to ensure the victory of NDA candidates in all the Assembly constituencies.

Purandeswari, daughter of legendary actor and TDP founder N T Rama Rao, had earlier served as Union Minister for Human Resources in the Manmohan Singh Cabinet during the UPA rule. Her husband Dr Daggubati Venkateswra Rao served as Minister in NTR’s Cabinet in united Andhra Pradesh.

Following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Purandeswari joined the BJP and took over as the State president of the party last year. In the current Assembly elections, she played a key role in resolving the dispute between the NDA partners with regard to Anaparthi Assembly seat. Displaying leadership qualities, she ensured that the TDP in-charge for the constituency joined the BJP and contested as BJP candidate as part of the seat sharing agreement among the NDA partners. Following her big victory from Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency, Purandeswari said, “This is not only a victory but people have reminded us of our responsibility. I will never forget the blessings of the people of Rajahmundry. Thank you all. I shall work as per people’s wishes.”

Purandeswari thanked everybody who contributed to her success. She lauded JSP chief Pawan Kalyan for extending total cooperation and support. She said Pawan had reduced his party’s share of seats to provide more seats to other alliance partners in the State. She vowed that the BJP would continue to render dedicated services to the people.