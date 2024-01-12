Harsha Preetham appointed as NSS Coordinator

Ongole: Andhra Kesari University vice-chancellor Prof Mareddy Anjireddy appointed Dr Mande Harsha Preetham Dev Kumar as the NSS Coordinator for the university.

Dr Harsha Preetham Dev is working as the university’s NSS Assistant Coordinator and assistant professor. He worked as the Lessoning Officer for NSS for the university, and an NSS programme officer for the Prakasam district earlier. He was also an NSS Programme Officer for the Prakasam district under the Acharya Nagarjuna University foe three times.

He received the Best NSS Programme Officer Award from the University and at the state- level from the Government of Andhra Pradesh in 2021, along with various appreciation awards from voluntary organizations for his services.

Dr Harsha Preetham thanked the vice-chancellor Prof M Anji Reddy, Registrar Prof B Haribabu, university college principal Prof G Rajamohan, vice-Principal Dr N Nirmala Mani, colleagues at the Social Work Department Dr R Srinivasulu, Dr P Venkata Rao, Dr N Suresh and NSS volunteers for their cooperation and contribution in his selection as the NSS Coordinator.