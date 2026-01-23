Haryana, Himachal storm into finals

Gudivada (Krishna district): Defending champion Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have stormed into the finals of the 69th School Games Under-14 Girls Kabaddi Nationals after impressive victories at the Dr NTR Stadium in Gudivada, Krishna district, on Thursday. Haryana dominated Tamil Nadu in a one-sided semi-final, while Himachal Pradesh secured a thrilling win over Maharashtra to book their place in the final.

Organized by the School Games Federation of Krishna District in association with the School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP) under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), the five-day championship has drawn enthusiastic crowds, including MLAs and local dignitaries, to witness the emerging talent in national-level kabaddi.

In the first semi-final, Haryana displayed a comprehensive performance, defeating Tamil Nadu 421-19. At halftime, Haryana led 20-7, maintaining consistent dominance throughout the match.

The second semi-final between Himachal Pradesh and last year’s runners-up Maharashtra was a nail-biter. Both teams were evenly matched from the start, with the halftime score tied at 12-12. The teams continued to battle fiercely until the final moments, with the score tied at 28-28. Himachal Pradesh then earned a struggle point, followed by a bonus and an additional point in the last raid, clinching a thrilling 31-28 victory and securing their spot in the final.

The final showdown between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, along with the third-place playoff between Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, is scheduled for Friday. This will be followed by the prize distribution ceremony, officials said.

School Games Krishna District Secretaries M Aruna and Gampa Rambabu, along with Tournament Organizing Secretary Simhadri Gangadhar, expressed their gratitude to Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu, Samagra Siksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao, School Education Department Director Vijaya Rama Raju, and Krishna District Educational Officer UV Subba Rao for their support in successfully conducting the tournament.