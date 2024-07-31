Hat-trick MLA Gadde makes his mark on Vijayawada East

Vijayawada: TDP leader and Vijayawada East constituency MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao has emerged as one of the strong leaders in Vijayawada city by winning three times consecutively from the East Assembly constituency. He won the polls in 2014, 2019 and 2024. Either the TDP wave or the YSRCP wave it is no matter for Rammohan and the voters chose him as their representative. Ramamohan maintains simple life and is always accessible to the people and attends local programmes without fail. It is the winning mantra for the senior TDP leader. Vijayawada East constituency has sizeable population of Kamma and Kapu voters with total urban population in Vijayawada city.

Ramamohan was earlier elected to Assembly from Gannavaram Assembly seat and was went to Lok Sabha also from Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency.

He always raises local issues and participates in the programmes in the constituency limits. He is non-controversial and maintains cordial relations with the TDP leadership. As a result, the TDP leadership always prefers Gadde for the East constituency. He defeated Devineni Avinash of YSRCP in the 2024 Assembly elections. Gadde Rammohan was one of the few MLAs who were elected from the TDP despite YSRCP wave in 2019.

He is a staunch supporter of the TDP and always stood by the party and the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu when the party was facing problems and lost power in 2019 elections.

In spite of his seniority and good contacts with the TDP leaders, the berth in the state Cabinet has become a distant dream for him. Due to caste equations and other reasons, he could not get berth in the state Cabinet.

He always feels as a dedicated soldier and try to mingle with people and try to solve their problems. He has loyal supporters and fans, who always work for him and work for his success.

Gadde Rammohan’s wife Gadde Anuradha is the former ZP chairperson of erstwhile Krishna district and actively participates in the TDP activities. Both leaders are trying to strengthen the party and work as a dedicated soldiers and serve the people as the true representatives.