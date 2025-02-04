Hat-trick Speech Champ has many aces up her sleeve

Visakhapatnam: If Sundays are meant to relax and unwind, it is not so for Dhruvika Aaryana as her weekend schedule happens to be even hectic.

After attending a mythological storytelling session followed by a sloka-recitation class on Sunday, the 11-year-old says, “Tales of Gods and Goddesses are quite fascinating. No matter what, I don’t want to skip being part of the weekly session.” Apparently, stories alone are not the after-school activity the Class VI student is drawn towards.

Her clarity in communication made her hit a hat-trick in the National Speech Championship for the third consecutive time. After bagging the 'Speech Champ' title twice in the junior category, this time, she won the title in the senior category. “Despite the stiff competition, it is incredible and ‘surreal’ to win in the senior category. For me, it is like a dream come true as I could win the title both in junior and senior categories for the past three consecutive times,” exclaims the student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School after securing the title in New Delhi on January 31.

Organised by LEAD Group, an edtech company, the national competition witnessed participation from 1.9 lakh students from across the country. With only 55 finalists making it to the grand finale, Visakhapatnam-based Dhruvika continued to prove her exceptional public speaking skills this edition as well.

When asked what were the qualities that set her apart from the rest? Dhruvika shares, “I do listen to radio (RJ) shows, practice modulating my voice and energy to connect with the audience.” On a daily basis, her schedule is tightly-packed with school hours, dance class, gymnastics session followed by completing homework, study hour and a bit of television time. For those who often complain about lack of time, the Class VI girl says that the trick lies in effective time management. “I plan my day pretty well. When I am at school, I try to get the concepts right by staying focused in the class.