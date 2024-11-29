  • Menu
Hawkers’ protest completes 100 days

Vendors along Srivari Mettu demand to allow them to do their business

Tirupati: The agitation being held by Srivari Mettu vendors has completed 100 days on Thursday. The vendors have been protesting to pressurise the TTD management to concede their demand of allowing them to do vending at Srivari Mettu.

On the occasion of completing 100 days of protest, the vendors organised Vanta- Varpu (cooking in the open) near TTD administrative building.

CITU State vice-president Kandarapu Murali criticised TTD management for not permitting vendors on Srivari Mettu footpath. About 30 vendors are eking out livelihood by selling various products including food items, toys, fancy items, coffee and soft drinks to pilgrims trekking the Srivari Mettu footpath for several years. ‘By not allowing them to do business on the footpath, TTD is denying livelihood to these 30 poor vendor families,’ Murali said and demanded the TTD to allow them to do business on Srivari Mettu. He warned the vendors will intensify their agitation, if TTD fails to fulfil their demand.

