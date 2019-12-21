HC Advocates to go for Bandh from Monday

Amaravati: The practising Advocates have informed that they have decided to go for an indefinite strike at the AP High Court from Monday onwards, in a statement on Saturday here in Amaravati.

The advocates, in a statement, said that "It is to inform that all the brothers and sisters of the HC advocates, we came to know that our Amaravati HC is going to shift permanently to Kurnool basing on the so-called expert Committee recommendations without taking into consideration the opinion of the AP HC Advocates Association or its members, who are main stakeholders."

Hence the advocates called for indefinite strike from Monday onwards.