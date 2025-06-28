HC bars ‘coercive’ action against Jagan till July 1

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh High Court restrained police from taking any coercive action against YSRCP chief Y J Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding incidents at Rentapalla on June 18. The court took up hearing on the quash petition filed by Jagan Mohan Reddy in connection with the Rentapalla tour incident .

The court raised a serious question, asking how cases can be registered against those inside the car when the incident is related to a road accident. The petition seeks quashing of the FIR registered over the unfortunate death of party worker Cheeli Singaiah.

Along with Jagan, other accused in the case have also filed similar petitions.

The High Court’s interim order provides temporary relief by restraining the police from initiating hasty or vindictive actions until further hearing. The court will resume the hearing of the case on July 1.

Meanwhile, Guntur district transport department officials checked vehicle fitness of the AP 40 DH2349 Fortuner Bullet Proof vehicle in Guntur city against the backdrop death of Cheeli Singayya,53, who fell under right side front wheel of the vehicle and died, while Jagan Mohan Reddy was proceeding to Rentapalla village of Palnadu district. Vehicle fitness test was conducted under the aegis of motor vehicle inspector Gangdhar Prasad. They will submit a report to the government. It may be mentioned that the police questioned 18 security personnel who covered Jagan Mohan Reddy’s security while he was going to Rentapalla village.