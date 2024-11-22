HC Bench In Kurnool: House passes unanimous resolution

Vijayawada: The Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution to set up High Court bench at Kurnool. Minister for law and justice NMd Farooq moved the resolution to this effect.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on the floor of the House that a High Court bench will soon be established at Kurnool as promised before the elections.

He said the Cabinet had already approved the proposal and the resolution passed by the Assembly on Thursday will be forwarded to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and the Centre. Addressing the House after the resolution is passed, the Chief Minister also declared that the offices of the Lokayukta and the Human Rights Commission will not be shifted from Kurnool.

Making it clear that the government is committed to the comprehensive development of the state, Chandrababu announced that Visakhapatnam in north Andhra, Kurnool and Tirupati in Rayalaseema region will be developed much further.

Regretting that the state did not witness any kind of development in the past five years due to the faulty policies adopted by the previous government in the name of three capitals, the Chief Minister reminded that even when the TDP was in the Opposition the party convinced the people of Vizag and Kurnool that Amaravati is the capital of the state.

“Comprehensive development of the state is possible only with the TDP. We have done it earlier and will do it now,” Chandrababu said.

In fact, it was the TDP founder, the late NT Rama Rao, who wanted to shift the Krishna waters to Rayalaseema and as part of it he launched the Telugu Ganga, Handri-Neeva and Nagari-Galeru projects, the Chief Minister recalled.

Making it clear that it is only the TDP-led NDA that can complete these projects, Chandrababu felt that if the rivers are interlinked and the Polavaram is completed to shift the Godavari water to Basakacherla it is going to be a gamechanger. The Gollapalli reservoir was completed within a year only to get the Kia company, he said and stated that the facade of Anantapur got totally changed with the advent of Kia.

Chandrababu felt that the state will witness wonders if horticulture is properly developed. Bengaluru airport is close to Anantapur, Hyderabad airport is very close to Kurnool while Chenni airport is very close to Chittoor and the opportunities can be properly utilised for the development of the respective areas.

Airport was constructed at Orvakallu during the TDP government and the Tirupati airport is expanded to increase the services, he said and added that four combined districts have four airports.

Stating that top priority is given for education in Rayalaseema region, he said IIT was established at Tirupati, IIIT along with Urdu University at Kurnool and Central University at Anantapur. He added that all the promises made during Yuva Galam pada yatra will be fulfilled for mission Rayalaseema.

When the Centre sanctioned two industrial parks to the state one was set up at Orvakallu in Kurnool district while another at Kopparthy in YSR district, he said.

Stating that Rs 5,000 crore has been sanctioned for the development of these industrial parks, Chandrababu said that 300 acres has been allotted for a drone hub at Orvakallu. Also, steps are being taken to develop Kurnool as the best city in the state, he added.