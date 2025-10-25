Health Dept urges public participation in World Polio Day

Anantapur: In connection with World Polio Day 2025, observed every year on October 24, Dr EB Devi, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Anantapur, extended greetings to the people of the district and appealed for their active participation in maintaining the district and the nation’s polio-free status.

India was declared polio-free in 2014, a milestone achieved through the relentless efforts of health workers, volunteers, and public cooperation. However, as a few countries across the world still report polio cases, Dr Devi emphasized the need for continued vigilance and full immunization coverage to prevent any resurgence.

She urged all parents to ensure that every child below five years of age receives polio drops during every National and Sub-National Pulse Polio Programme.

Even children who have already been vaccinated should receive the drops, as they provide additional protection against the virus.

Dr Devi also called upon the public representatives, community organizations, and NGOs to take an active role in spreading awareness and ensuring that no child in their area is left without immunization. She stressed that achieving and sustaining a Polio-Free Anantapur and Polio-Free India is possible only through collective responsibility and public cooperation.

The Health Department reaffirmed its commitment to conducting regular immunization drives to safeguard the health of every child in the district.