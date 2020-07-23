Health disaster likely in AP: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Expressing concern over the negligence of the State government in containing and preventing the deadly COVID-19, the TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu warned that the health disaster may happen in Andhra Pradesh, in a statement on Thursday.

The YSRCP government miserably failed in controlling the spread of the virus in the State, he added.

Chandrababu Naidu alleged that as a result of the indifference of the ruling YSRCP, the state was facing the danger of falling victim to a health disaster.

The TDP chief objected to the herding of COVID patients into an RTC bus in Visakhapatnam. He said the latest incident took place even before the people had forgotten how suspected virus patients were herded into an ambulance in Kurnool district the other day.

It may be recalled the TDP has been carrying out a 6-day long agitation in protest against the lack of effective preventive measures by the government. Chandrababu Naidu slammed the government and the officials concerned for not removing the dead body of a deceased virus patient at a COVID isolation treatment centre in Vijayawada. An 8-month pregnant woman shot the shocking video of a patient lying dead on the floor for three hours. She claimed that the patient vomited and died yet no staff had come about to help her. Such incidents were scary and pathetic, he stated.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders continued their protests in response to the party's call all over the State on the second day.