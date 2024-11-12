Health infra to be improved in Parvathipuram dist

Parvathipuram: Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare V Karuna assured full support to improve infrastructure in Parvatipuram Manyam district.

On Monday, Karuna held a review meeting with the higher officials of the medical department at the Cllectorate.

She said that 13 teams were deputed to the district to examine the facilities available at Primary Health Centres in the district. The blood shortage problem would be addressed promptly, she said. She asked the medical officers and staff to attend regular training courses to know the procedures and medical protocols.

Karuna congratulated the medical officers of Thonanam in Pachipenta mandal for extending good services in the remote area. District Collector A Shyam Prasad informed that recently two deaths occurred in the hostels. He also informed that anaemia was a major problem in the district. It was being tackled through various methods.

Feeder ambulances and 108 ambulances are required to cater to the needs of the population in the district, he added. He said proposals have been made to open two blood banks at Palakonda and Saluru. Bed strength needs to be improved in the hospitals and infrastructure at Saluru and other places in the district, he said. Joint Collector SS Shobika, Parvathipuram ITDA project officer Ashutosh Srivastava, Seethampeta ITDA project officer C Yashwant Kumar Reddy and Medical and Health officials from the state attended.