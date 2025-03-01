Health minister hails budget as a step towards Swarnandhra

Vijayawada: Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said the first full year budget of NDA government is a well-considered statement on the proposed journey towards time-bound rebuilding of Andhra Pradesh which was subjected to all-round destruction by the previous YCP government.

“It shows the way towards realisation of ‘Swarnandhra Pradesh’ by 2047. It instils confidence in the people of the state that the NDA government will stand by them in the realisation of their hopes and aspirations for which they gave a massive mandate in the last elections,” he said.

Reacting to the state Budget on Friday, the minister said the commitment of NDA government to harmonise welfare and development has been reflected in budget allocations for priority sectors like welfare of various sections of the people, agriculture, education, health, skill development, infrastructure promotion through increased allocation for capital expenditure. Human resource development has been accorded priority in the Budget for 2025-26.

He said health sector has been allocated Rs19,264 crore which accounts for about 6 per cent of total budget allocation and an increase of about 4 per cent over that of 2024-25. Allocation for health for 2025-26 marks an increase of 29 per cent over the allocation for 2023-24.

Satya Kumar said the finance minister has announced that health insurance for Rs 25 lakh for all in the state will be introduced during the financial year 2025-26. An amount of Rs 4,000 crore has been allocated for Dr NTR Vaidya Seva, Rs 2,299 crore for National Health Mission and Rs 1,158 crore for Pradhan Manti Ayushman Bharat Infrastructure Mission (PMABHIM).

He appreciated the visionary guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in crafting such a well-intentioned and responsible Budget for 2025-26 as a step towards realizing the goal of development.