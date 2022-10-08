Health Minister lays foundation for new building in GGH

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said that treatment for another 808 diseases will be added in the list of YSR Aarogyasri diseases for free treatment from October 15.

She along with MLCs KS Lakshmana Rao and Lella Appi Reddy, MLAs Dr Undavalli Sridevi, Mustafa and Maddali Giridhara Rao laid foundation stone and unveiled the pylon for the construction of building for Mother and Child Hospital on the GGH premises in Guntur city on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said at present the government extended free treatment under YSR Aarogyasri to 2,242 diseases and now treatment for another 808 diseases will be added.

She said alumni of Guntur Medical College settled in North America (GMCANA) announced Rs 86 crore donations for the construction of MCH. She said GMCANA members Dr Umadevi announced Rs 22 crore, Dr Muvva Venakateswarulu announced Rs 22 crore, Dr Krishna Prasad Rs 11 crore, Dr Nalini Rs 11 crore and Dr Haritha Rs 50 lakh donation so far. In future, mother and child wing will be shifted to the new building and treatment will be given, she informed.

Minister Rajini said at present GGH has 1,250 beds and patients from eight districts are visiting the hospital for treatment. She urged the doctors to render better medical services to the poor.

She said, at present treatment for cancer, liver transplant surgery is also being given at the GGH in Guntur city.

GGH Superintendent Dr Prabhavati said that 104, 108 vehicles are continuously rendering services to the patients. MLA Mustafa urged the GMCANA to give donations for the development of six acres of land belonging to the GGH at Bongaralabeedu in Guntur city.

Government Chief Whip Janga Krishna Murthy, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, Rashtra Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman V Lakshmana Reddy, Medical Education Director Vinod Kumar were among those present.