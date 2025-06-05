Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav launches banner for doctors’ service in districts

Vijayawada: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Wednesday unveiled the banner for the doctors’ service programme here.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC), marks a significant step towards facilitating medical professionals across the State.

APMC chairman Dr Daggumati Srihari Rao announced that for the first time in the country, the APMC will launch a programme in all 13 district centers to provide various facilities, including registration renewal, for doctors. The first phase of this programme will commence in Vizianagaram on June 7 and 8.

On this occasion, Satya Kumar Yadav officially released the programme banner. The event was attended by Adoni MLA Dr Parthasarathi along with APMC members Dr S Keshavarao Babu and Satya Prasad, among others.

Dr Srihari Rao explained that APMC staff will offer services at the respective district centres every Saturday and Sunday. He highlighted a key improvement: “Previously, renewals were only processed after the existing registration expired. Now, doctors can renew their registrations up to three months in advance.”

The programme’s schedule for other districts includes at Visakhapatnam on June 14 and 15, at Kakinada on June 21 and 22 and at Tirupati Medical Colleges on June 28 and 29.

Council members Dr Sujatha, Dr Malleswari, Dr K Subba Naidu, Dr Swarna Geetha and Registrar Ramesh will participate in these programmes. The Chairman emphasised that this initiative is a crucial step not only in providing convenience to doctors but also in further improving medical services across the State.