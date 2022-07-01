Health Minister Vidadala Rajini inspects Victoria Hospital

Visakhapatnam: Health and District in-charge Minister Vidadala Rajini advised the doctors to provide the best medical services to the pregnant women getting admitted to the government hospital.

Inspecting the Government Victoria Hospital along with District Collector A Mallikarjuna here on Thursday, the minister said

Arogya mitras and nurses should be available in the ward 24 hours a day.

The minister interacted with the pregnant women and enquired about the medical services available to them. Later, she distributed fruits to them. Later, Rajini talked to the doctors working in the ward and examined its maintenance.

The Health Minister instructed the officials concerned to maintain sanitation in the premises.

Officers were instructed to check the identity cards of the sanitary and security personnel and directed them to issue identity cards for those who were yet to receive them.

During the visit, Rajini visited model photos of the new building. She said the funds were sanctioned as part of the 'Nadu-Nedu' programme.

Interacting with the patients, the minister carried an infant and accompanied the mother till 'Talli Bidda' express vehicle.

Victoria Hospital Superintendent Dr Prasad Usha, Office Superintendent Vijay Kumar and other medical officers.