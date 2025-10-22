Health situation normal in Penuganchiprolu: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha clarified that the health situation in Penuganchiprolu village is completely normal and there is no need for public concern. The child, Geeta Sahasra, who was recently treated for a viral infection, has fully recovered, and no other health cases have been reported in the village.

On Tuesday, Collector Lakshmisha, accompanied by officials from the Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj, and other departments, conducted a three-hour tour of the village. He visited the residence of the recovered child, interacted with her parents and local residents, and inspected the drinking water supply system and overhead tank.

Speaking to the media, the collector said that two rounds of house-to-house health surveys have already been completed, and medical officers would continue surveillance for another 24 hours. He assured residents that minor ailments are being closely monitored and urged them to immediately contact ANMs and ASHA workers for any health issues.

Dr Lakshmisha cautioned against the spread of misinformation on social media, noting that unverified posts are creating unnecessary panic. He said that all departments are working in coordination and that sanitation programmes are being implemented effectively and will be expanded further.

Later, the Collector inspected the Penuganchiprolu Primary Health Centre (PHC), interacted with patients, and instructed medical staff to provide special care to each patient. Nandigama RDO K Balakrishna, DM & HO Dr M Suhasini, and other officials accompanied him during the visit.