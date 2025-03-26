Hearing aids distributed to kids with hearing impairments

Anantapur: As part of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) at the Government General Hospital distributed free hearing aids to children with hearing impairments.

The event, held under the supervision of District Medical Officer Dr. E B Devi and Superintendent Dr K S S Venkateswara Rao, was organised to mark the Divyang month celebration.

Program officer Dr G Narayana Swamy conducted an awareness session for children with congenital hearing loss and their parents. He emphasised the importance of early detection and treatment. As part of the third phase of distribution, 50 children received hearing aids. The initiative was supported by Deen Dayal Shravan Foundation and SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India).

Dr Narayana Swamy stated that 344 children with congenital hearing impairments were identified this year.

In the first phase on March 17, 80 children received hearing aids, followed by 84 children in the second phase on March 18.

Each device is valued at Rs 30,000, and the total cost of the initiative is Rs 64.20 lakh.“The contribution of Deen Dayal Shravan Foundation has been invaluable in helping these children regain their ability to hear,” said District Medical Officer Dr E B Devi, expressing gratitude to the organisation.

The event saw the participation of paediatric specialist Dr Srividya, medical officer Dr Jagadish Naik, manager Rajitha, audiologist Geetha, Deen Dayal Shravan Foundation State coordinator Ravi Teja, district convener of Sakshyam Pawan Kumar and DEIC staff.