Heavy flooding reported at Bhadrachalam as Godavari river surges
Bhadrachalam is currently experiencing severe flooding as the Godavari River's water level has risen dramatically to 40.5 feet as of Saturday morning. This increase follows a substantial flood surge from upstream, coupled with rising waters from the Sabari River. Just two days ago, the river's level stood at 23 feet.
The escalating waters have submerged several steps in the bathing area, with reports indicating significant flooding at Parnasala in the Dummugudem mandal. Areas affected include the linen saree zone at Sita Vagu, alongside the idol of Goddess Seethamma, which has also been inundated.
Authorities have announced that they will issue the first danger warning once the water level reaches 43 feet. Residents are advised to stay vigilant as the situation continues to develop.