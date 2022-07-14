Heavy floods hit Kunavaram of Chintoor agency, people pleads for help

Amid heavy downpour for the last six days in Andhra Pradesh, the rivers, bends and canals are overflowing. The irrigation projects are overflowing due to the inflow increased to Godavari river. The flood affected victims are being shifted to the safer places.



Meanwhile, the Kunavaram village of Chintoor agency in Alluri Sitaramaraju district was inundated with flood water due to heavy rains leaving the people in distress. As we can see the people are pleading for the help one of the elderly man has requested help from the authorities in a video released where the surroundings are flooded with rain water.

The elderly man said that there is one come to their rescue despite facing hardships with the floods. He said neither police, Panchayat secretary, MPDOs had come to the villages in the hardships. the elderly man pleaded to shift them to safe places citing that the rains may increase. He said there are 150 families residing in the village.



