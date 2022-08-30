Heavy inflows continue at Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal): Due to receiving of huge inflows into Srisailam dam, the authorities on Monday have lifted 10 radial crest gates to a height of 12 feet and released water downstream.

According to the authorities, due to the incessant rains in the catchment area, Tungabhadra in Karnataka and Jurala in Telangana States are receiving huge amounts of floodwater.

The authorities of Tungabhadra Dam are releasing 58,646 cusecs to downstream as the water level at the dam has reached 1,632.59 ft as against the full reservoir level of 1,633 ft. The released water is being received at Sunkesula barrage.

The authorities of Sunkesula barrage are also releasing the received floodwater into Tungabhadra river. The released water is straight away reaching Srisailam Dam.

On the other hand, the authorities of Jurala project in Telangana State are also releasing 1,09,307 cusecs of floodwater into Krishna river. The actual FRL at the project is 1,045 and the water level has reached 1,042.946. As the water level has reached the total storage capacity, the project authorities are releasing the water downstream. The released water is also reaching at Srisailam Dam.

With the floodwater being released from Tungabhadra and Jurala projects, the Srisailam Dam is receiving inflows of 3,78,980 cusecs.

As heavy inflows are being received, the water at the Srisailam Dam has reached 884.900 as against its actual FRL of 885.

As the dam has almost reached its FRL, the authorities are releasing 3,93,159 cusecs of water downstream after lifting 10 radial crest gates to a height of 12 feet.

The released water from Srisailam Dam will reach Nagarjuna Sagar Dam. Power is being generated on the right and left power houses at Srisailam.

It may be noted here that this is for the fifth time this season that the Srisailam dam gates have been lifted and water released downstream.