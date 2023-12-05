Heavy rain continues to batter Nellore district

Nellore: With the effect of Cyclone Michaung, rains coupled with high velocity winds continued to batterr the district on Monday. According to Meteorological department, a total of 2,182.4 mm rainfall was recorded till 6 pm on Monday. Muthukuru mandal has registered highest rainfall of 112 mm while Seetharamapuram witnessed 2.6 mm.

Third number danger flag was hoisted at Krishna Patnam port. An alarming situation witnessed at Tummalapenta, Kothasamudram, Peddapattapu Palem, Koduru, Mypadu, Ramudupalem and other coastal areas in the nine mandals with the sea turning ferocious along with waves raising to five meters height. As the situation is getting intensified, the district administration started shifting fishermen living near seashore areas to rehabilitation centres as precautionary measure.

During a video conference with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, district Collector M Harinarayanan informed that in view of heavy rains as many as 98 rehabilitation centres were established in coastal mandals across the district. Till date, 1,991 people were shifted to 54 centres as evacuation is under way for shifting another 2,423 people by night.

Meanwhile, two teams each from National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Fund reached Nellore and launched operations, to meet any emergency.

On other side, vehicular traffic was disrupted between Venkatagiri- Gudur as Kaivalya river on spate. Road connectivity cut off for several villages as trees were uprooted and power was disrupted as electrical poles were uprooted in several villages in the district on Monday.

According to APSPDCL Superintendent Engineer Vijayan, as many as 178 electrical poles were uprooted, incurring a loss of Rs 35 lakh and assured that power supply will be restored by evening. Due to not taking up of desilting, several low-lying areas like Kapadipalem, Umareddy Gunta, Gurralamadugu Sangam, Indiramma colony, Sundaraiah Colony, CRP Donka, Chandra Babu Nagar, Gandhi Girijana Sangam, Magunta Layout inundated in rainwater. Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy along with the officials visited Indiramma Colony and monitored desilting works.