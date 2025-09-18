  • Menu
Heavy Rain Forecast for Several Districts in Andhra Pradesh

The Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning regarding the possibility of rain across various districts in Andhra Pradesh within the next...

The Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning regarding the possibility of rain across various districts in Andhra Pradesh within the next three hours. Kakinada, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Prakasam, Sripotti Sriramulu Nellore, and Rayalaseema districts are expected to experience moderate rainfall accompanied by thundershowers in certain areas.

In addition, the weather is projected to be overcast in Krishna, NTR, and Guntur districts, with the likelihood of thundershowers occurring at some locations. Authorities strongly advise individuals to avoid standing beneath trees during this time to ensure their safety.

