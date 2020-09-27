Heavy rain lashes Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool/ Kadapa/Ongole/ Anantapur/ Guntur: Heavy rain lashes five districts of Andhra Pradesh resulting in overflowing of rivers, rivulets, streams and tanks on Saturday. Dozens of colonies and villages were badly affected and many colonies were in knee-deep water since Friday night as low-lying areas were marooned by flood water.



The state administrative machinery is taking measures to check the loss of lives and property and been trying to evacuate people in case of emergency. Kurnool and Kadapa districts are the worst hit districts in the State as rivulets and streams are overflowing resulting in inundation of colonies in the towns and villages in some mandals.

In Kurnool district, River Kundu and Chama Kaluva in Nandyal, Saleru and Paleru streams in Koilakuntla were flowing above danger marks. Over 180.6 millimetre of rainfall was registered in Bandi Atmakur of Nandyal division in one day.

Almost all colonies in Nandyal town were submerged in knee-deep water. Residents in Peddakottala village, Bayati Peta, Vishwa Nagar and Polytechnic college area had been facing the fury of floods. Bus stand, municipal and other colonies were totally submerged in flood waters.







