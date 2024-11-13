Heavy rain lashes Nellore district

Nellore: Normal life was paralysed in several parts of Nellore district including the city on Tuesday due to incessant rains occurring under the influence of a depression formed in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Meteorological department, Dagadarthi mandal registered the highest rainfall of 82.88 mm while Sangam mandal received 45.80 mm rainfall.

Following rainfall warning from the Met department, the administration has put on alert officials and staff in all 19 mandals especially coastal areas. The rainfall has been forecast for the next two days. As many as 9 sheep died after they were struck by lightning at Tummalapenta village in Kavali rural mandal, while vehicular traffic was disrupted between Akkampet and Manubolu.

According to sources, about 100 villages in 9 coastal mandals like Kavali, Indukurupet, Alluru, TP Guduru, Vidavaluru, Kodavaluru, Ramayapatnam, Koduru and Muthukuru were put on high alert as the sea has turned furious with high velocity winds and waves.

The district administration has issued warning to the fishermen not to venture into the sea till normalcy is restored.

There has been a rise in the water level in Somasila reservoir, thanks to the rainfall. Rains have been forecast in the district for the next two days. Speaking to The Hans India, district agriculture officer P Satyavani has said that the rainfall will be useful to paddy farmers who are getting ready to begin cultivation in the rabi season.

The increase in groundwater level would be helpful to farmers cultivating red gram and Bengal gram.