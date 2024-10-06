Heavy rain lashes Tirumala

Tirumala : Heavy rain lashed Tirumala for more than two hours on Saturday and several areas were waterlogged. Pilgrims walked through knee-deep rainwater in many areas including Rambagicha area, Old Annadanam complex. Pilgrims, who have no accommodation and taking shelter in tents, faced lot of inconvenience due to the downpour and water stagnation.

Officials and people felt relieved as the rain occurred between 12 pm to 2 pm after the Vahana Seva and before conducting the evening Vahana Seva.