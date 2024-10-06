Live
- Snapana Tirumanjanam performed
- Heavy rain lashes Tirumala
- Lord rides on Chinna Sesha Vahanam
- Nissan launches new Magnite car in Tirupati
- Checking Our Spirituality
- Turning Inward
- Blame Or Change: The Choice Is Ours
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Centre keen to set up acqua industries says Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma
- Sabir Sardar’s Journey: From Slums to Global Galleries
Just In
Heavy rain lashes Tirumala
Highlights
Heavy rain lashed Tirumala for more than two hours on Saturday and several areas were waterlogged.
Tirumala : Heavy rain lashed Tirumala for more than two hours on Saturday and several areas were waterlogged. Pilgrims walked through knee-deep rainwater in many areas including Rambagicha area, Old Annadanam complex. Pilgrims, who have no accommodation and taking shelter in tents, faced lot of inconvenience due to the downpour and water stagnation.
Officials and people felt relieved as the rain occurred between 12 pm to 2 pm after the Vahana Seva and before conducting the evening Vahana Seva.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS