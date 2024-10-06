  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain lashes Tirumala

Heavy rain lashes Tirumala
x
Highlights

Heavy rain lashed Tirumala for more than two hours on Saturday and several areas were waterlogged.

Tirumala : Heavy rain lashed Tirumala for more than two hours on Saturday and several areas were waterlogged. Pilgrims walked through knee-deep rainwater in many areas including Rambagicha area, Old Annadanam complex. Pilgrims, who have no accommodation and taking shelter in tents, faced lot of inconvenience due to the downpour and water stagnation.

Officials and people felt relieved as the rain occurred between 12 pm to 2 pm after the Vahana Seva and before conducting the evening Vahana Seva.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick