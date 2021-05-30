Heavy rain lashes Vizianagaram; brings down day temperature

Vizianagaram: Heavy rain lashed Vizianagaram city and surrounding mandals like Denkada, Padmanabham and Gantyada on Saturday.

The temperature dipped in the city on Saturday evening as high winds accompanied by downpour lashed the city.

However, the rain brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat to the local people.

There has been a significant increase in day temperatures during the last few days here with the onset of Rohinikarte. The heavy rain has brought down the temperature significantly.

However the high speed winds uprooted several trees in the city and surrounding villages. Cars were crushed at some places as branches fell on the vehicles parked on roads. Mango farmers are a worried lot as their crop has almost reached the harvesting stage. The rain has caused damage to the crop.

K Satyanarayana of Ayyannapeta lamented that he suffered loss to his mango crop due to the unseasonal heavy rain. He has raised mango garden after taking it on lease. But the farmers who are into summer crops like vegetables are feeling happy as the showers would help in increasing the yield of crops.

The falling of trees at several places resulted in disruption to power supply and the Transco staff began taking measures to restore power supply in Vizinagaram and surrounding villages.