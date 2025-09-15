Heavy rain throws normal life out of gear

Guntur: Heavy rain which lashed Guntur city on Sunday evening threw normal life out of gear and several interior colonies inundated due to three feet level water stranded on the roads. Motor vehicles were seen trapped in the rainwater at several places. Several colonies located in the low-lying areas were waterlogged. Sub-way at the AT Agraharam is filled with rainwater. Several areas in Brodipet, Arundalpet, Chuttugunta, RK Puram, Pattabhipuram, GMC head office, NTR Bus Station, Swarnabharati Nagar were inundated in rainwater. Due to overflow of drains, rainwater flooded the roads and caused inconvenience to the locals. Rainwater stranded on the roads entered into autos. Several two-wheelers gave trouble at Pattabhipuram, AT Agraharam and other areas due to flooding on roads. The road leading from subway to Syamala Nagar Railway Gate was also inundated.

Guntur Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu directed engineering officials to take emergency measures on a war-footing to bail out rainwater stagnated in various parts of the city. He instructed that if necessary, JCBs and poclains should be hired on rental basis to speed up the water removal works in a planned and effective manner. To address rain-related grievances, a 24/7 call centre (08632345103) has been set up at the GMC head office under the supervision of deputy commissioners, the commissioner added. He also appealed to the public in low-lying areas to temporarily move to GMC schools or designated relief shelters until the rains subside.