Heavy Rainfall Alert issued for AP and Telangana amid LPA in Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana over the next three days due to the formation of a low-pressure area along the east-west trough, exacerbated by surface circulation in the West Bay of Bengal and the south coast of Myanmar. This low pressure has extended to a height of 5.8 kilometers above mean sea level, leading to significant weather changes in the region.

According to IMD officials, the North Coast of AP, including Yanam and the South Coast, is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall today. The forecast indicates light to moderate rainfall in various areas influenced by this weather system.



In specific regions, the IMD has projected wind speeds of 40 kilometers per hour. Areas such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, and Alluri Sitaramaraj are set to witness light to moderate rains. Additional rainfall is expected in Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Prakasam, albeit lighter.



The Meteorological Department also indicated that winds will reach speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour in several parts of Rayalaseema. Moderate rains accompanied by thunder and lightning are anticipated. Scattered rains are likely in Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.