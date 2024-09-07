Heavy Rains Alert Issued for Coastal Districts as Low Pressure Strengthens

The Meteorological Department has announced that coastal districts are bracing for heavy rainfall over the next several days due to a low pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal. The system, which is accompanied by surface circulation and a monsoon trough, is expected to lead to increased rain intensity, particularly on Sunday.

Rain warnings have been issued for multiple districts, including Eluru, Alluri Sitaramaraj, Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Godavari, NTR, and Krishna. A red alert has specifically been announced for Eluru, Alluri, NTR, and Godavari districts, where heavy to very heavy rains are anticipated.

The Visakha Cyclone Warning Center officials have reported that some areas will experience heavy and extremely heavy rain, prompting an orange alert for the districts of Konaseema, Kakinada, Anakapalli, Visakha, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, and Krishna. Under this alert, heavy rainfall is expected in various locations. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu districts.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid going near the coast for at least the next three days due to the expected strong gales accompanying the weather system.

The low pressure area, centering over the adjoining North Bay of Bengal, is anticipated to strengthen and transform into a cyclone by early next week. The system is currently positioned below 7.6 km in height and is moving slowly northward. Forecasts suggest that by Monday, it may develop into a cyclone over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, with projections indicating a pass over West Bengal towards North Odisha, Jharkhand, and North Chhattisgarh within the next three days.

Residents are urged to stay alert and heed weather advisories as the situation develops.