Heavy Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh: Check Forecast for Next Three Days

In light of a low-pressure system forming over the coastal areas of North Bay of Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast predicting significant rainfall across Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming three days. The system, influenced by an upper surface circulation originating from Southwest Bangladesh, is expected to bring light to moderate rains, as well as thundershowers in various regions.

According to weather report, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are anticipated across North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The forecast warns of potential thunder and lightning at isolated locations throughout this period.

Similar conditions will prevail in south coastal Andhra with expectations of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thundershowers on the same days. Thunderstorms may also occur in isolated areas.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains have already begun in various parts of the state, with particular emphasis on districts including Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyala, Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati. Additionally, areas within Alluri Sitaramaraj, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu are also expected to experience light rainfall today.

Residents are advised to remain cautious and prepared for possible severe weather conditions in the following days.