Heavy Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh for the Next 3 Days

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning stating that there will be heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. This prediction comes as a surface circulation has formed in the Odisha and Chhattisgarh regions, leading to light to moderate rains across the state today.

The Department has advised the public to be alert during thunderstorms, as there is a possibility of thunder along with the rains. Farmers, agricultural laborers, and cattle-shepherds working in the fields are especially warned to avoid staying under trees, poles, towers, and in open areas.

On Monday, areas including Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraj, Anacapalli, Kakinada, and various districts in Eastern and Southern Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate rains.

Tuesday is predicted to bring heavy rains to Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuramanyam, and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts, with other areas expecting light to moderate rainfall.

Wednesday will see heavy rains in districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Alluri Sitaramaraj, with lighter rainfall expected in other districts.

On Thursday, light to moderate rains are expected in districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Prakasam, with scattered light rains predicted in other areas such as Eluru, Krishna, and Guntur.

Overall, residents of Andhra Pradesh are advised to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions during this period of heavy rainfall and potential thunderstorms.