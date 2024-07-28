Heavy Rains Expected to Increase Godavari Flood Levels

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Ronanki Kurma Nadh, Managing Director of the Disaster Management Agency, has announced that heavy rains in upstream states are causing an increase in Godavari river flood levels. According to the Central Water Commission, the flood is expected to persist until Tuesday before gradually decreasing.



Residents in the Godavari catchment areas are advised to remain vigilant until the floodwaters fully recede. The state control room is continuously monitoring the flood situation. Kurma Nadh stated that instructions are being issued to the administration of affected districts and mandal officials.

Currently, three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and six teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working on relief operations.

So far, 21,051 people have been evacuated from Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru districts. Of these, 13,289 individuals have been relocated to 82 rehabilitation centers. Additionally, 273 medical camps have been set up, and 3,126 food packets along with 2.86 lakh water packets have been distributed.

Heavy rains and floods have impacted 525 villages across 96 mandals in the districts of Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Alluri, Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, and Krishna. Another 230 villages have been reported to be flooded. Preliminary reports indicate that 43,234 hectares of agricultural crops and 2,728.45 hectares of horticultural crops have been damaged.

With high flood flows affecting various projects and rivers, including the Godavari and Krishna, residents in low-lying areas are urged to stay alert and take necessary precautions until water levels subside.