Heavy rains forecasted for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The Disaster Management Agency has reported that a surface depression has formed over Karnataka, Telangana, and Rayalaseema, reaching a height of 5.8 km above sea level. In response, the Meteorological Department has announced the formation of a trough at 3.1 km above mean sea level, stretching from the west-central Arabian Sea to the south Odisha coast, resulting in expected rainfall across Andhra Pradesh over the next few days.

Cloudy conditions are predicted statewide on Saturday, June 14, alongside light to moderate rains and thundershowers in some areas. Residents are advised to remain vigilant as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast highlighting the likelihood of rain across several districts.

On Sunday, districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalle, NTR, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Nandyal are anticipated to experience light to moderate rains, while the remainder of the state may witness scattered light showers.

Significant rainfall was recorded yesterday, with 50 mm in Ramachandrapuram (Konaseema district), 48.5 mm in Addathigala (Alluri district), 44.5 mm in Gundlapalli (Annamayya district), 40.5 mm in Gullasitaramapuram (Vizianagaram district), and 32.7 mm in Chauthakur (Nandyal district).

In Telangana, the Meteorological Centre has forecast scattered rains for several districts over the next few days, with today’s predictions indicating heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba, and Gadwal. Temperature forecasts indicate a maximum of 36.4 degrees in Khammam and a minimum of 29.4 degrees in Mahabubnagar.