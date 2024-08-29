  • Menu
Heavy Rains Forecasted for Andhra Pradesh Due to Developing Low Pressure

The Andhra Pradesh Meteorological Department has issued a warning as rain is expected across the state due to a surface circulation forming in the east-central Bay of Bengal. The department anticipates the development of low pressure today, which is expected to move west-northwestward over the next two days, nearing the coasts of South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh.

In light of the expected weather conditions, heavy rains are predicted across the state over the next four days. The Disaster Management Agency has outlined a more granular forecast, indicating that moderate rainfall is likely in several districts, including Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraj, Chittoor, Sri Sathyasai, and Annamaiya today.

Meanwhile, light rain is forecasted in various other districts, such as Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Kurnool, Nandyala, Anantapur, and Kadapa.

Authorities advise residents to remain cautious as the rains could lead to localized flooding and other weather-related disruptions.

