Heavy rains forecasted for three days in Telangana, alert issued

Hyderabad has once again been besieged by heavy rains, with downpours commencing at midnight and leaving many residents anxious. Significant water stagnation was reported across the city, particularly in areas such as Old Town, Charminar, and Chandrayangutta, while Bahadurpura, Gowliguda, Shalibanda, Saidabad, Malakpet, Chadarghat, and Yusufguda experienced severe inundation. Further rainfall was recorded in Bandlaguda, Nampally, and Amberpet, prompting local authorities to remain on high alert.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that ongoing surface depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to result in continued heavy rainfall over the next three days across the state. Residents are advised to remain vigilant in response to the weather warning.

In addition, floodwaters from the Himayatsagar have begun to affect traffic, with water levels rising to the point that authorities have closed roads near the ORR exit number 17. Police have erected barricades in the area and are urging motorists travelling from Gachibowli to Shamshabad to seek alternative routes.

A yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Gadwal, with predictions of another low-pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal on the 13th, bringing moderate rainfall across many areas of Andhra Pradesh and heavier precipitation expected in the Rayalaseema region.