Heavy rains forecasted in Andhra Pradesh due three days due to low pressure area

The Telugu states are set to experience significant rainfall due to ongoing surface circulation. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain, particularly as a low-pressure area is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal over the next four days. Rainfall is anticipated throughout Andhra Pradesh, with the heaviest precipitation expected in the coming days.

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, surface circulation extends at altitudes of 3.1 km above mean sea level over North Interior Karnataka and at 1.5 to 3.1 km over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. A potential low-pressure system is predicted to develop by August 13 in the northwest and bordering west-central regions of the Bay of Bengal.

According to weather update, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely in North Coast Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on Saturday and Sunday, with heavy rain possible in one or two locations. Thunderstorms may bring lightning and winds gusting at speeds of 30-40 km/h. Rainfall is expected to continue on Monday with increased wind speeds of 40-50 km/h.

Similar conditions are expected in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh with light to moderate rains on Saturday and heavy precipitation in isolated areas. Thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h are likely throughout the weekend, with isolated thundershowers reported on Monday alongside strong winds.

The Rayalaseema region is also forecasted to receive light to moderate rain, particularly on Saturday and Sunday, with heavy rainfall in certain areas. Thunderstorms, lightning, and wind gusts of 30-40 km/h are likely to accompany the rain, while isolated showers are expected on Monday with potentially stronger winds of 40-50 km/h.

Residents are advised to stay alert for changing weather conditions and take necessary precautions during this rainy spell.