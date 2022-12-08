Heavy rains forecasted in parts of AP as depression turns Cyclone

The severe depression formed in the Southeast Bay of Bengal turned into a cyclone after midnight on Wednesday. According to the Meteorological Department, it is moving towards the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh. Due to this, it is expected that there will be a severe impact on the districts of South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. Officials revealed that heavy rains are likely to occur in Chittoor district and issued red alert across the district.



According to the IMD forecast, the cyclone is currently east-southeast of Karaikal, about 700 km distance from Chennai. Due to this effect, heavy to very heavy rains will occur in Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Annamaiya and YSR districts of South Coast for three days from Thursday.

It said that gusty winds of 50-60 km per hour will blow along the coast from Thursday. The sea will be rough. It has been suggested that fishermen should not go into sea along the South Coast – Tamil Nadu coasts till Saturday. It has been revealed that farmers should take due care in agricultural work.