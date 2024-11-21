Heavy Rains likely in AP as surface circulation develops in Andaman Sea

The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, following the formation of a surface circulation in the Andaman Sea today. A low-pressure system is anticipated to develop in the southeast Bay of Bengal by the 23rd of this month, which is expected to intensify into a depression within two days.

From the 24th onwards, officials predict widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, with moderate to heavy showers likely in various parts of the South Coast and Rayalaseema regions of Andhra Pradesh. In light of these circumstances, farmers have been urged to take necessary precautions regarding their agricultural activities.

Interestingly, the Meteorological Department confirmed that there will be no rainfall in the North Coast and South Coast regions and Rayalaseema today, Friday, and Saturday.

In addition to the impending rains, residents of Andhra Pradesh are bracing for a notable drop in temperatures, with night readings reported to be 2 to 4 degrees lower than usual. Fog persists in various areas until late morning, contributing to the chill. In North Andhra, residents of the joint Visakhapatnam district are particularly feeling the cold.

Recent temperature readings in the area reflect this drop, with Dumbriguda recording 8.2 degrees, G. Madugala at 8.4 degrees, and Araku Valley at 8.5 degrees. Paderu and Munchangiputtu have both reported temperatures of 10.9 degrees, while Chintapalli logged 11.3 degrees and Gudenkottaveedhi reached 11.4 degrees.