Heavy rains likely in state for next five days

Vijayawada: The India Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast heavy rains for four days in parts of Andhra Pradesh due to the influence of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Met Department, heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema from November 11 to 15. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema during the same period. “The low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts persists. The associated cyclonic circulation now extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestward with height,” the department said in a press release.

It also noted that the trough from the southwest Bay of Bengal to the west-central Bay of Bengal off NCAP has become less marked. Meanwhile, Tadepalli and other areas in Amaravati, the greenfield capital city, experienced light showers on Tuesday, accompanied by cloudy conditions.